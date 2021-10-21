CG Power Q2 net profit jumps nearly 72 pc to Rs 188 cr

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Thursday reported nearly 72 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 188.11 crore for the September quarter on higher revenues.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 109.37 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal, a BSE filing said.

The total income rose to Rs 1,468.56 crore in the quarter from Rs 678.64 crore a year ago.

''Consolidated results include the performance of the operating Subsidiaries at USA (QEI Inc) and in Sweden, Germany and Netherlands (Drives and Automation Europe), whose operations were profitable and other non-operating and Holding subsidiaries,'' the company said in a statement.

The sales in the September quarter stood at Rs 1,454 crore (as against Rs 664 crore in Q2 of 2020-21), and profit before tax (before exceptional items) was Rs 144 crore against a loss of Rs 37 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company benefitted from uninterrupted working in Q2, and all the businesses have performed satisfactorily, improving capacity utilisation, it noted.

Founded in 1900, the Rs 41,713 crore Murugappa Group is one of India's leading business conglomerates.

The group has 29 businesses, including ten listed companies.

