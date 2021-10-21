Left Menu

HDFC Bank, USAID, others launch USD 100-mn COVID-19 credit facility for MSMEs

HDFC Bank in partnership with Mastercard, US International Development Finance Corporation USIDFC and US Agency for International Development USAID on Thursday launched a USD-100 million credit facility to promote and encourage small businesses in India to digitise while also helping them, particularly women-owned ones, to recover from the pandemic.The credit facility will extend working capital loans to small businesses that need financing to support their digitisation and recovery from the effects of the pandemic, HDFC Bank said in a joint statement on Tuesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:26 IST
HDFC Bank, USAID, others launch USD 100-mn COVID-19 credit facility for MSMEs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank in partnership with Mastercard, US International Development Finance Corporation (USIDFC) and US Agency for International Development (USAID) on Thursday launched a USD-100 million credit facility to promote and encourage small businesses in India to digitise while also helping them, particularly women-owned ones, to recover from the pandemic.

The credit facility will extend working capital loans to small businesses that need financing to support their digitisation and recovery from the effects of the pandemic, HDFC Bank said in a joint statement on Tuesday. The facility will be available only to new credit customers with a goal of at least 50 per cent of them being woman entrepreneurs.

HDFC Bank is proud to join hands with Mastercard, USAID and USIDFC to support small businesses that are the backbone of the economy and the ongoing pandemic has affected their lives and businesses. This partnership will not only help extend credit but also advise and assist them to modernise and digitise their businesses, HDFC Bank said.

The USAID said women have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, facing economic hardships that directly affect the livelihoods of their families and communities.

''Through this partnership, we will help facilitate access to finance and support the digitisation journey for women-owned small businesses and entrepreneurs to help them recover from the pandemic and reach their full potential,'' said Veena Reddy, mission director at USAID India.

The USIDFC said this partnership will help small businesses, especially those owned by women, to digitise and modernise, and become more resilient, said Algene Sajery, its head of global gender equity initiatives.

This partnerships that align the strengths of private sector, government and philanthropy are critical to building back stronger from the pandemic, said Nikhil Sahni, division president at Mastercard South Asia.

To enable small businesses and woman entrepreneurs to connect to the networks that power the digital economy, HDFC Bank will reach beyond its current customer base to make at least 50 per cent of this credit facility available to new small business borrowers, with a goal of at least 50 per cent of the facility being used for lending to women entrepreneurs, said.

Through existing collaborations with the industry CII and the Confederation of All Indian Traders, Mastercard will provide skills training and education to small business owners on their digitisation options.

This initiative is part of Mastercard's USD 33 million (Rs 250 crore) commitment to enable small businesses in the country to recover from the impact of the pandemic, the company.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021