Left Menu

Facebook signs copyright agreement with some French publishers

Facebook said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with a French news publishers' lobby group regarding copyrights, after months of talks. The agreement follows the early adoption by France of a European Union directive that compels large online platforms to open discussions with news publishers about payment for content online.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2021 17:01 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 16:29 IST
Facebook signs copyright agreement with some French publishers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Facebook said on Thursday it had signed an agreement with a French news publishers' lobby group regarding copyrights, after months of talks. The U.S. social media giant and the Alliance de la Presse, a lobby representing leading dailies such as Le Monde, Le Figaro and Les Echos, said in a joint statement that the agreement will pave the way for Facebook to pay for news content.

Facebook provided no detail about the content of the agreement, which will allow willing news publishers to feed Facebook News, which will be launched in France in January 2022. The agreement follows the early adoption by France of a European Union directive that compels large online platforms to open discussions with news publishers about payment for content online.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021