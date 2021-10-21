Gateway Distriparks Sep quarter consolidated PAT zooms to Rs 46.9 cr

Gateway Distriparks on Thursday reported a sharp rise in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 46.9 crore in the September quarter, helped by a 44 per cent growth in rail business.

The company's PAT in the same period year-ago stood at Rs 3.46 crore.

The revenue during the quarter under review rose 27.9 per cent to Rs 341.49 crore, as against Rs 266.96 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

The company said the restructuring process is expected to be completed this quarter, which will further optimise its operations, boost profitability and improve value for shareholders.

In line with strong growth in Profit After Tax, PAT margin also spiked to 13.7 per cent for the reported quarter, Gateway Distriparks said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)also went up 38.9 per cent from Rs 69.68 crore to Rs 96.76 crore during the period under review, with EBITDA margin rising to 28.3 per cent, it stated.

The company said it observed a good jump in consolidated throughput, as it moved up 31.97 per cent from 1,34,415 TEUs to 1,77,389 TEUs on a year-on-year basis.

Rail business throughput jumped 46 per cent, while Container Freight Stations (CFS) business throughput improved 22 per cent in the July- September quarter.

''Even as the recovery from COVID-19 shock is still not complete, the kind of boost we have witnessed in volumes in both rail freight and CFS verticals has led us to increase our internal revenue and margin targets for the ongoing year,'' said Prem Kishan Das Gupta, Chairman and Managing Director, Gateway Distriparks Ltd.

Apart from growth in the volumes and revenue, the company has also performed well in terms of EBITDA, PAT and EPS (earnings per share), he said.

''Our margins are also well supportive of future growth plans. In the ongoing third and upcoming fourth quarter, we expect business to further pick up. The gradual commissioning of more DFC corridors, growth in EXIM business and government support to trade is likely to continue helping us,'' he said.

Stating that the company had good expectations from the National Logistics Policy, Gupta said, ''we will continue to work on expanding our customer base and leveraging our multi-modal network to provide the best experience to them.'' The company also said it reduced its debt by nearly Rs 30 crore during the quarter and as on September 30, 2021 net debt stood at Rs 440.91 crore.

