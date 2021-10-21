Left Menu

SpiceJet unveils special livery to celebrate 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine

SpiceJet on Thursday unveiled a special livery on its Boeing 737 aircraft at the Delhi airport to celebrate Indias reaching the historic milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.The livery bearing an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and healthcare workers adorned three Boeing 737 aircraft of SpiceJet.Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was present on the occasion, told reporters that the entire country is feeling proud today because the inoculation of 100 crore vaccine doses is the countrys achievement.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was present on the occasion, told reporters that the entire country is feeling proud today because the inoculation of 100 crore vaccine doses is "the country's achievement". "I am sure that the coronavirus will lose and the country will win" he said after congratulating all the health workers on this achievement. SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh -- also present on the occasion -- said the reaching of 100-crore-dose milestone in mere 279 days was testament to the efforts of health workers and the cooperation of citizens.

"The exceptional contribution of our frontline workers and corona warriors including those from SpiceJet and SpiceHealth deserves special mention and should be applauded," he said. ''Our aircraft livery is a small tribute to the success of India's vaccination mission and a celebration of its never-say-die spirit," he added.

The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday.

Around 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been inoculated with at least one dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

