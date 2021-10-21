Ryanair not sure it will hit 12.5% 2030 sustainable fuel target

Ryanair is not sure it will reach its "very ambitious target" of powering 12.5% of its flights with sustainable aviation fuels by 2030, Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told CNBC television on Thursday. But he said Ryanair, Europe's largest low-cost airline, was confident of reaching at least 10% and called for the European Union to set a similar target.

"The European Union has set a target of 5% of sustainable aviation fuel by 2030," O'Leary told the television station. "We think we can do better than that – I think we'll get to 10%." "Whether we can get to 12.5%, I'm not sure, but I know if we don't invest in the research and that technology now, we certainly won't get there," O'Leary said, referring to a target Ryanair set in April.

O'Leary said he was concerned that increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels could have an upward impact on food prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)