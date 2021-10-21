China state planner starts surveying coal costs, prices

China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), the state planner, said on Thursday it had mobilized its regional arms as well as key coal enterprises to conduct a special survey on coal production and distribution costs and prices.

The NDRC said it wanted to learn more about coal producers' costs and sales prices, as well as traders' purchase and sales prices, as it studies how to intervene in coal prices, which hit a record high on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)