Left Menu

India needs to raise public health spending to 2.5 - 3.5 pc of GDP: Report

With a healthcare spending of 1.5 per cent of Indias Gross Domestic Product GDP in 2018-19, there is a need to increase the public health spending to 2.5 - 3.5 per cent to support healthcare transformation, said the report.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:28 IST
India needs to raise public health spending to 2.5 - 3.5 pc of GDP: Report
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India needs to raise public health spending to 2.5 - 3.5 percent of GDP to support healthcare transformation, according to a report released on Thursday. As per the Union Budget 2021-22, the total public health sector allocation stood at 1.2 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP). The FICCI and KPMG in India report titled 'COVID-19 Induced Healthcare Transformation in India' said the pandemic saw the country undergo a paradigm shift from traditional legacy systems to cloud-based applications last year. The crisis proved to be a catalyst for the increased adoption of digital healthcare systems across the world. ''With a healthcare spending of 1.5 percent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2018-19, there is a need to increase the public health spending to 2.5 - 3.5 percent to support healthcare transformation,'' said the report. It also highlighted the need to incorporate alternative financing models to address the financial gaps in the health sector and ensure mandatory health coverage for all to support the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) targets. The report also suggests establishing a district-level Health System Index to assess health system maturity, modifying existing district hospitals to implement a hub-and-spoke model, ensuring adequate diagnostic services across all districts, and promoting convergence of public health schemes. It calls for leveraging make-shift and alternative health infrastructure and strengthening primary care through collaborating with the private sector to strengthen the existing health system. Alok Roy, Chair, FICCI Health Services Committee and Chairman, Medical Group of Hospitals said, ''The COVID-19 pandemic exposed weaknesses in our health systems and amplified already existing challenges about gaps in health infrastructure, workforce and accessibility and equity in health services.'' ''But at the same time, it also reinforced an urgent need to make greater investments in augmenting health preparedness and quality of care,'' he added. Lalit Mistry, Partner and Co-Head - Healthcare Sector, KPMG in India said, ''The pandemic has transformed the way the government and private players are planning to bring change in the healthcare system.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021