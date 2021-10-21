Left Menu

ICDMA founder Dheeraj Kumar to introduce AI platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks

ICDMA is one of the leading providers of IT services such as Cyber Forensics, IT Audit, IT Risk Evaluation, and Digital Security.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:44 IST
ICDMA founder Dheeraj Kumar. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI/ATK): ICDMA is one of the leading providers of IT services such as Cyber Forensics, IT Audit, IT Risk Evaluation, and Digital Security. In recent years, it has become a tried-and-true standard for businesses looking to defend their brands, enterprises, and reputations from crippling cyber attacks.

They develop and deploy information security platforms and services, both standard and personalized, to protect, evaluate, and respond to cyber threats such as security breaches that occur in your systems and networks. The services they provide include Application and Web Development, Graphic Design, Security Audits, Cyber Security Services, Vulnerability Assessments, Fraud Risk Management, and IT Consultancy. In addition, the firm achieved awards for being the best Cyber Forensics firm preventing businesses from external threats. A cybersecurity analyst is responsible for the security of an organization, business, or government agency from cyber threats. Their primary role is to analyze any possible threat that might occur through or to your system and come up with plausible and practical solutions to protect you.

Being a cyber security expert and analyst, Dheeraj Kumar has years of experience and stays up-to-date with the current crimes and security trends. He believes that like many other professions, this is a never-ending learning field. They monitor your networks and then analyze them to find common threat patterns or trends. Further, they design software that suits the needs of the problem at hand and ensures that these measures are maintained properly. If, in any case, they encounter a new problem, they utilize their years of experience and knowledge to produce a unique solution. Witnessing the increased cyber threats, Cybersecurity analyst Dheeraj advises people to use the Internet wisely and productively. Dheeraj is currently working on an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks with the company's patented technologies at its core. Dheeraj's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

