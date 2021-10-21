Left Menu

Sebi asks investment advisers to refrain from dealing in digital gold

This came after Sebi noted that some registered investment advisers are engaged in unregulated activity by providing a platform for buying, selling or dealing in unregulated products including digital gold. The direction came after the capital markets regulator noted that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 18:49 IST
Sebi asks investment advisers to refrain from dealing in digital gold
  • Country:
  • India

Capital markets regulator Sebi on Thursday asked investment advisers to refrain from dealing in digital gold, which is an unregulated product. This came after Sebi noted that some registered investment advisers are engaged in unregulated activity by providing a platform for buying, selling or dealing in unregulated products including digital gold. ''Undertaking such unregulated activity including dealing (i.e., advisory, distribution and execution/ implementation services) in digital gold by investment Advisers is not in accordance with the provisions...of the Sebi Act, 1992 read with the Sebi (Investment Advisers) Regulations, 2013,'' the regulator said in a statement. Accordingly, Sebi has asked investment advisers to refrain from undertaking such unregulated activities. It further said any dealing in unregulated activities by investment advisers may entail action under the Sebi Act and regulations framed thereunder. In August, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had directed its members, including stockbrokers, to discontinue the sale of digital gold on their platforms by September 10. The direction came after the capital markets regulator noted that certain members are providing a platform to their clients for buying and selling digital gold. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), through a letter dated August 3, informed the exchange that the said activity is in contravention of Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules (SCRR), 1957, and the members should refrain from such dealings. The SCRR norms restrict members from engaging, either as principal or employee, in any business other than that of securities or commodity derivatives, except as a broker or agent, not involving any personal financial liability. TradeSmart Chairman Vijay Singhania had said digital gold units are not issued by any regulated entity. There is no method to check whether the digital gold certificate is backed with physical gold or not.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021