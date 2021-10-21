'Big John', the largest known triceratops, sells for 5.5 mln euros

The fossilised remains of 'Big John', the largest triceratops dinosaur ever discovered by paleontologists, sold for 5.5 million euros ($6.40 million) at a Paris auction on Thursday. The final price, including commissions, will be higher.

Big John roamed the lands of modern-day South Dakota more than 66 million years ago. Drouot had estimated the skeleton would fetch between 1.2-1.5 million euros.

