Left Menu

Indiamart Q2 net profit rises 18pc to Rs 82 crore

B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh on Thursday posted an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 82 crore in the second quarter ended September. The companys consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter grew 12 per cent to Rs 182 crore from Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 19:50 IST
Indiamart Q2 net profit rises 18pc to Rs 82 crore
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@IndiaMART)
  • Country:
  • India

B2B e-commerce firm Indiamart Intermesh on Thursday posted an 18 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 82 crore in the second quarter ended September. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 70 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. "We are pleased with the visible recovery momentum across business leading to modest growth in revenue, customers and deferred revenue in this quarter. Our strong balance sheet and cash flows from operations give us the wherewithal to help businesses transform, adopt digitalization and grow themselves in these times,'' Indiamart Chief Executive Officer Dinesh Agarwal said in a statement. The company's consolidated revenue from operations during the reported quarter grew 12 per cent to Rs 182 crore from Rs 163 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
3
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021