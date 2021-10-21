Left Menu

Home Minister's visit disappointing: Uttarakhand Congress

The Uttarakhand Congress on Thursday termed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the rain-ravaged state as disappointing and demanded an immediate relief package of Rs 10,000 crore from the Centre for the affected people.

Shah conducted an aerial survey of Uttarakhand's rain-ravaged areas to asses the damage that the state government has pegged at Rs 7,000 crore.

The Home Minister did not announce any immediate relief package stating that a detailed estimate of the losses needs to be prepared first. He said Uttarakhand was given Rs 250 crore nearly a month ago considering its vulnerability to natural disasters and that can take care of the relief and rescue measures currently underway.

''The disaster-hit people of the state had expected the Home Minister to announce a relief package for them. By announcing no package for them, he has proved that he came just for the purpose of tourism,'' Pradesh Congress Committee president Ganesh Godiyal said in a statement.

Accusing the BJP of being indifferent to the suffering of people in the hill state, Godiyal said more than 60 people have lost their lives since October 17 while more than 400 villages await their relocation.

The Centre must immediately announce a package of Rs 10,000 crore for the people of the state, Godiyal added.

