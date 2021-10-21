Tanla Platforms Q2 net profit up 67 pc to Rs 136 cr

Tanla Platforms on Thursday posted an around 67 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 136.17 crore for the second quarter ended September. The cloud communications company had posted a net profit of Rs 81.47 crore in the same period a year ago. ''Our stellar performance was contributed by higher wallet share from existing customers and additional market share expansion from newer clients,'' Tanla Platforms founder, Chairman and CEO Uday Reddy said in a statement.

Revenue from operations increased by 44.29 per cent to Rs 841.61 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 583.24 crore in the year-ago period.

