JSW Steel Q2 net profit surges 4-fold to Rs 7,179 cr

JSW Steel on Thursday posted an over four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 7,179 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, mainly driven by higher income.

In a BSE filing, the company said it had reported Rs 1,595 crore net profit in the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal.

Its total income in the quarter under review soared to Rs 33,449 crore from Rs 19,416 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's expenses stood at Rs 24,261 crore against Rs 16,958 crore a year ago.

In a statement, JSW Steel said it has produced 4.10 million tonnes (MT) of crude steel during the quarter compared to 3.85 MT a year ago, registering a rise of 6 per cent.

The sales were 8 per cent down at 3.79 MT as against 4.12 MT in the year-ago period. It was affected by some inventory build-up due to the start of the company's new downstream facilities and an increase in inventories at the ports.

JSW Steel further said its subsidiary company JSW Steel Coated Products registered a production of 0.75 MT and a sales volume of 0.82 MT in July-September 2021-22.

In the US, JSW Steel USA Ohio Inc produced 1,68,122 net tonne of slabs. Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 73,275 net tonnes of slab and 89,072 net tonnes of HRC (hot rolled coils).

The company's plate and pipe mill based in Texas, US, produced 73,274 net tonnes of plates and 4,890 net tonnes of pipes, reporting a capacity utilisation of 31 per cent and 4 per cent for plates and pipes, respectively, during the quarter.

Sales volumes for the quarter stood at 63,565 net tonnes of plates and 5,219 net tonnes of pipes.

JSW Steel's Italy-based rolled long products manufacturing facility’s production stood at 64,594 tonnes and sale of 81,049 tonnes during the quarter. The company also expanded the capacity of its Dolvi Works plant by commissioning a 5 MTPA blast furnace at the unit in Maharashtra.

The 5 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) brownfield expansion at Vijayanagar is progressing well, with civil works underway at the site. The downstream expansion projects at Vijayanagar, Vasind and Tarapur are in advanced stages of implementation, JSW Steel said.

JSW Steel Ltd is the flagship company of the diversified USD 13 billion JSW Group, which has a leading presence in sectors such as steel, energy, infrastructure, cement, sports, among others.

