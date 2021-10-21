Left Menu

India Inc cheers 100-cr vaccine doses milestone, says it will help place economy on high-growth path

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 20:23 IST
India Inc cheers 100-cr vaccine doses milestone, says it will help place economy on high-growth path
India Inc cheered as the country has achieved the milestone of administering 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, saying it will help place the economy on a high-growth path by attracting more investments.

CII President T V Narendran said unyielding efforts and sacrifices made by India's researchers, doctors, healthcare workforce, administrative teams and police personnel are extraordinary and laudable.

''This historic mission will help place the economy on a high-growth path and reinforce India's global leadership role,'' he added.

Assocham Secretary-General Deepak Sood said, ''We are certain that after achieving the 100-crore mark, the pace for full vaccination of all eligible will pick up in the next few weeks and months. We would see further improvement in consumer confidence. However, we need to continue our vigil against the pandemic.'' CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee said, ''The far-sighted leadership of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi in the vaccination endeavour along with many economic reforms announced in this period make India attractive for investments and will catalyse its growth path.'' eGov Foundation has announced that one billion vaccination certificates have been issued via the CoWIN platform in India, using eGov's open-source software package (called 'DIVOC' – Digital Infrastructure for Vaccination Open Credentialing).

Viraj Tyagi, chief executive officer of eGov Foundation, said, ''We are glad that we played a role in achieving the one-billion vaccination landmark. We are now working with over five other countries to leverage DIVOC to roll out national scale vaccination programmes.'' FICCI President Uday Shankar said, ''Administering one billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine in 10 months is a phenomenal achievement by India, especially in these trying times.'' PTI RSN HRS hrs

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

