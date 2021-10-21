Sebi rejects Investsmart Commodities' application for registration as commodity broker

Sebi on Thursday rejected the application of Investsmart Commodities Ltd for registration as a commodity derivatives broker, as it failed to fulfil the ''fit and proper'' criteria by facilitating their clients to trade in unauthorised paired contracts on now-defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

''The noticee (Investsmart Commodities) by providing a platform for taking exposure to paired contracts has exposed its clients to the risk involved in trading a product that did not have regulatory approval, thereby raising doubts on the competence of the noticee to act as a registered securities market intermediary,'' Sebi said.

Investsmart Commodities was a member of NSEL and had participated in/ facilitated trading in paired contracts on the NSEL platform.

The noticee by allowing its clients to trade paired contracts that were ''ex-facie illegal'' has failed in conducting its business in conformity with the standards expected to be maintained by registered securities market intermediaries, it added.

''I, therefore, find the noticee not fit and proper in terms of Schedule II of the Intermediaries Regulations,'' Sebi Whole-Time Member G Mahalingam said in his order.

Accordingly, the regulator has rejected the application of Investsmart Commodities for registration as a commodity derivatives broker.

''The noticee shall cease to act, directly or indirectly, as a commodity derivatives broker,'' it added.

It further asked Investsmart Commodities to allow its existing clients to withdraw or transfer their securities or funds held in its custody, within 60 days.

In case of failure of any clients to withdraw funds within the time period, it will transfer the funds of such clients to another registered stockbroker within 30 days thereon.

Before the merger of FMC with Sebi, Investsmart Commodities was functioning as a commodity derivatives broker.

The Finance Act, 2015, provided that commodity derivative brokers should be regulated by Sebi. Accordingly, all commodity derivative brokers, who wished to continue their activities, had to apply for registration with the regulator within three months from September 28, 2015.

The commodity derivative brokers, who applied to Sebi and whose application was in process, were allowed to carry on their functions as commodity derivative brokers till the disposal of their respective applications.

In September 2009, NSEL introduced the concept of ''paired contracts'' on its platform, which involved buying and selling the same commodity through two different contracts at two different prices, wherein investors could buy a short-duration settlement contract and sell a long-duration settlement contract and vice versa, with the same counterparty at the same time.

Earlier, Sebi had cancelled the registration of Celebrus Commodities, Joindre Commodities and Pragya Commodity Brokers in the same matter for failing to fulfil the 'fit and proper' criteria by allowing their clients to trade in illegal contracts on NSEL.

