Realme ropes in cricketer K L Rahul as brand ambassador

Tech major Realme has roped in cricketer K L Rahul as the brand ambassador to endorse its smartphone range.

Rahul will work with Realme to help grow the smartphones category under the broad umbrella of product offerings. His enigmatic performance in the sport, inspiring growth story, and effortless off-the-field style aligns with the brands' ideology to be powerful and stylish, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

"With the onboarding of a talented and renowned sports personality K L Rahul, we envision to combine the synergies of both. We are optimistic that the partnership will add unprecedented value to the smartphone category since we will also be able to target the massive fan following Rahul enjoys,'' Realme Chief Marketing Officer of India, Europe and Latin America Francis Wong said.

Realme, whose portfolio includes products like smart TVs, smart wearables and smart audio solutions - had a 14.6 per cent share of the Indian smartphone shipment in the June 2021 quarter. It ranked fourth behind Xiaomi (28.4 per cent), Samsung (17.7 per cent) and Vivo (15.1 per cent). Commenting on the partnership, Rahul said Realme has established itself as one of the leaders in the global market.

''Realme boasts unparalleled products that are stylish and powerful. Furthermore, its ethos of 'Dare to Leap' is something that I strongly resonate with,'' he added.

