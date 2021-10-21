Left Menu

Bank credit grows 6.48%; deposit by 10.16%

In the year-ago fortnight ended October 9, bank advances were at Rs 103.43 lakh crore, and deposits were at Rs 143.02 lakh crore, according to RBIs Scheduled Banks Statement of Position in India as on October 8, 2021 data, released on Thursday.

Bank credit grew by 6.48 per cent to Rs 110.13 lakh crore and deposit by 10.16 per cent to Rs 157.56 lakh crore in the fortnight ended October 8, RBI data showed. In the year-ago fortnight ended October 9, bank advances were at Rs 103.43 lakh crore, and deposits were at Rs 143.02 lakh crore, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as on October 8, 2021 data, released on Thursday. In the previous fortnight ended September 24, 2021, bank credit had grown by 6.67 per cent and deposit by 9.34 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit had grown by 5.56 per cent and deposit by 11.4 per cent.

