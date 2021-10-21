Business briefs 2

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company, which is into the air refrigeration and gas compression business, on Thursday reported a Rs 11.4-crore net income for the September 2021 quarter, up from Rs 5.9 crore a year ago.

Its topline (profit) grew 65 per cent to Rs 226.5 crore from Rs 147.5 crore a year ago, the company said.

During July-September 2021, the company delivered a record number of compressors for the oxygen plants and other key application areas despite supply-chain challenges. CNG compressor sales, however, got impacted by chip shortages and availability of gas engines despite strong order booking. Overall order book rose 17 per cent in the reporting quarter to over Rs 1,000 crore.

* * * Cigniti net profit rises to Rs 22.2 cr * Cigniti Technologies, which is into independent quality engineering and software testing services, on Thursday reported a consolidated net income of Rs 22.17 crore, up from Rs 20.42 crore a year before.

Revenue rose 16.5 per cent to Rs 307.90 crore as against Rs 264.36 crore during the reporting quarter. During the current quarter, the company has written off export incentives amounting to Rs 9.74 crore pertaining to FY20.

Revenue from top-five clients from BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance), travel and transport, and healthcare sectors contributed the most to the revenue.

* * * Gulf Oil Lubricants India launches e-fluids for hybrid, EV passenger cars in domestic market * Hinduja Group company Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (GOLIL) on Thursday announced the launching of its range of e-fluids for hybrid and electric (EV) passenger cars in the domestic market.

Gulf Oil International had already introduced these products, which help extend battery life, improve fuel economy and reduce carbon emissions, in the international markets including Europe, Middle East and China earlier this year, according to a statement.

The company has always been innovating with cutting-edge technologies to provide effective and tailored solutions to the new-age consumers and to electrify the future of mobility, it said.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India MD and CEO Ravi Chawla said, ''There is a change in demand in the automotive industry over the past few years due to constant evolution, technological disruption and policy reforms. Hence, the consequent development in EV space is evident and is foreseen to grow at a fast pace.'' * * * Thomas Cook India ties up with Vistara to launch air-inclusive holiday packages New Delhi: Integrated travel services firm Thomas Cook (India) Ltd on Thursday said it, along with group firm SOTC Travel, has partnered with full-service carrier Vistara to launch Vistara Getaways, a range of air-inclusive holiday packages.

The exclusive partnership offers Vistara's customers a unique and diverse range of holidays from Thomas Cook and SOTC and at attractive prices, the company said in a regulatory filing. Top domestic locales connected via Vistara's network of 30 domestic hubs, including metros such as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and other smaller destinations like Goa, Pune, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Bagdogra, Amritsar, Udaipur, Kochi, Port Blair, Leh, Jammu, Guwahati, Patna and Bhubaneswar will be covered under the partnership.

Thomas Cook (India) Executive Director and CEO Mahesh Iyer said, ''With easing of restrictions and Indians displaying increased travel appetite, we are delighted to announce our exclusive partnership with Vistara.'' Vistara Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan said, ''With the market showing strong signs of recovery and people beginning to travel again, we are hopeful that Vistara Getaways will enable us to offer more value and enhance their overall travel experience.'' PTI BEN IAS RKL HRS hrs

