Music Broadcast Q2 net profit at Rs 29 lakh

Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL), which owns Radio City, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 0.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.48 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, MBL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 42.04 crore. It was Rs 30.08 crore in the year-ago period.

MBL’s total expenses were Rs 46.33 crore.

“The company has been able to deliver emphatically. Showing a significant jump in the top line, both sequentially and on a Y-o-Y basis, the company has delivered an EBIDTA Margin of 22.4 per cent and has turned around at PAT level,” MBL Director Shailesh Gupta said.

