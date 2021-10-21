Left Menu

Music Broadcast Q2 net profit at Rs 29 lakh

Showing a significant jump in the top line, both sequentially and on a Y-o-Y basis, the company has delivered an EBIDTA Margin of 22.4 per cent and has turned around at PAT level, MBL Director Shailesh Gupta said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:13 IST
Music Broadcast Ltd (MBL), which owns Radio City, on Thursday reported a net profit of Rs 0.29 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 6.48 crore during the July-September quarter of the previous fiscal, MBL said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 42.04 crore. It was Rs 30.08 crore in the year-ago period.

MBL’s total expenses were Rs 46.33 crore.

“The company has been able to deliver emphatically. Showing a significant jump in the top line, both sequentially and on a Y-o-Y basis, the company has delivered an EBIDTA Margin of 22.4 per cent and has turned around at PAT level,” MBL Director Shailesh Gupta said.

