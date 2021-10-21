Left Menu

Iraq resumes direct flights with Saudi Arabia - INA

Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:17 IST
  • Iraq

Iraq's transportation ministry announced on Thursday a resumption of direct flights to and from Saudi Arabia after a 19-month suspension, according to the state news agency INA.

In March 2020, the Gulf kingdom suspended entry from and travel to Iraq along with eight other countries due to the spreading coronavirus pandemic. The kingdom said last week it was easing its COVID-19 measures from Oct. 17 as a result of a sharp drop in daily infections.

