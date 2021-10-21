Left Menu

Rajasthan CM gives approval to 3 pc hike in dearness allowance to state employees, pensioners

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:23 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval to a three per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for state employees and pensioners on the occasion of Diwali.

The state employees and pensioners will now get 31 per cent dearness allowance with effect from July 1, 2021, as against 28 per cent earlier.

About eight lakh officers-employees who are getting salary on the basis of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Salary) Rules, 2017, as well as 4.10 lakh pensioners will get the benefit of the decision.

The state government will bear the financial burden of about Rs 1,230 crore annually on this increase.

Similarly, Gehlot has also approved an ad-hoc bonus on Diwali to about six lakh employees of the state. This benefit will be available to state employees drawing salary in the pay matrix level-12 or Grade Pay-4800 and below, except state service officers (gazetted), according to a statement.

This bonus will also be payable to the employees of Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad employees. Each employee will get a maximum ad-hoc bonus of Rs 6,774.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

