KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,829 cr

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,829 crore across its various businesses.

In the transmission and distribution (T&D) vertical, it has secured orders worth Rs 656 crore for projects in Europe and Americas.

In the railways segment, it has bagged orders of Rs 144 crore in the technologically enabled/ emerging Metro segments in India. In the civil business, it has secured orders of Rs 935 crore for infra works in the water pipelines and industrial segments in the country. The company has also bagged orders worth Rs 94 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

''We are pleased with the continuous order inflows, especially in international T&D and civil businesses. Our YTD (year to date) order intake has now surpassed Rs 7,000 crore, with a robust growth of 70 per cent vis-à-vis last year,'' KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said. The company has widened its international footprint with the first T&D engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order in Europe. ''The orders in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, demonstrate a revival in the North American market. Our railway business has expanded its order book in the technologically enabled areas of metros. The orders in civil have strengthened our presence in the water pipelines and industrial segments and further diversified our clientele,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)