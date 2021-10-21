Left Menu

KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,829 cr

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,829 crore across its various businesses.In the transmission and distribution TD vertical, it has secured orders worth Rs 656 crore for projects in Europe and Americas.In the railways segment, it has bagged orders of Rs 144 crore in the technologically enabled emerging Metro segments in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:26 IST
KEC International bags orders worth Rs 1,829 cr
  • Country:
  • India

KEC International Ltd, an RPG Group company, on Thursday said it has secured new orders worth Rs 1,829 crore across its various businesses.

In the transmission and distribution (T&D) vertical, it has secured orders worth Rs 656 crore for projects in Europe and Americas.

In the railways segment, it has bagged orders of Rs 144 crore in the technologically enabled/ emerging Metro segments in India. In the civil business, it has secured orders of Rs 935 crore for infra works in the water pipelines and industrial segments in the country. The company has also bagged orders worth Rs 94 crore for various types of cables in India and overseas.

''We are pleased with the continuous order inflows, especially in international T&D and civil businesses. Our YTD (year to date) order intake has now surpassed Rs 7,000 crore, with a robust growth of 70 per cent vis-à-vis last year,'' KEC International MD and CEO Vimal Kejriwal said. The company has widened its international footprint with the first T&D engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order in Europe. ''The orders in Americas, secured by our subsidiary SAE Towers, demonstrate a revival in the North American market. Our railway business has expanded its order book in the technologically enabled areas of metros. The orders in civil have strengthened our presence in the water pipelines and industrial segments and further diversified our clientele,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

Rajasthan invokes ESMA ahead of proposed strike by roadways employees

 India
3
EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holders and USD 150 Million MarketCap in Just 3 Weeks Since Its Launch

EverGrow Coin Has Broken All Previous Crypto Records, Reaching 25,000 Holder...

 United States
4
Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021