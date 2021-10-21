Left Menu

Mphasis Q2 net up 14 pc to Rs 341 cr

The companys net profit stood at Rs 299.2 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 2,869.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,435.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-10-2021 22:48 IST | Created: 21-10-2021 22:48 IST
IT firm Mphasis on Thursday reported a 14.1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 341.4 crore for the September 2021 quarter. The company's net profit stood at Rs 299.2 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 17.8 per cent to Rs 2,869.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,435.4 crore in the year-ago period, it added. In constant currency terms, growth was 6.6 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 17.2 per cent year-on-year. Its earnings per share (EPS) grew 13.7 per cent y-o-y to Rs 18.23. The company's new TCV (total contract value) wins stood at USD 241 million in Q2 FY22 in Direct business, of which 68 per cent was in new generation services. ''Our wallet-share gains in strategic accounts, as well as our accelerating success with new clients is evidence of our ability to continually expand the addressable market within our clients, going beyond traditional services,'' Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Nitin Rakesh said. He added the broad-based success with clients positions Mphasis well for industry-leading growth in its Direct business for FY22.

