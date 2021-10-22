80 people stranded in HP's Lahaul-Spiti due to bad weather

As many as 80 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather, a disaster management official said on Thursday. Eleven tourists travelling in cars are among those stranded at Batal, he added. They are staying at the PWD rest house and Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha at Batal, the official said. A plan has been chalked out to take them to safer places in 4x4 vehicles on Friday, he added. PTI DJI ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)