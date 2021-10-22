Left Menu

Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

It is simultaneously opening up its own factories to outsiders in a "foundry" business model like the world's largest contract-chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Intel also said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer George Davis announced plans to retire in May 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 01:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 01:39 IST
Intel forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

Chipmaker Intel Corp forecast fourth-quarter revenue above Wall Street expectations on Thursday, betting on hybrid work demand by leveraging its in-house production capacity to weather supply chain challenges.

Hyrbid work models are likely to keep enterprise demand for personal computers and data centers high, benefiting Intel, the biggest maker of central processor chips for both PCs and servers used in data centers. To catch up to its rivals with faster chips, the company has been working to fix its manufacturing problems and also outsourcing some chips. It is simultaneously opening up its own factories to outsiders in a "foundry" business model like the world's largest contract-chip maker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Intel also said on Thursday Chief Financial Officer George Davis announced plans to retire in May 2022. The company expects fourth-quarter revenue of about $18.3 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $18.25 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Adjusted sales for the third quarter stood at $18.1 billion, missing estimates of $18.24 billion. Shares of Intel, one of the world's largest chipmakers, fell 4% in extending trading.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021