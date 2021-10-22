Left Menu

U.S. urges all WTO members to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

Okonjo-Iweala told a Washington think tank she believed that WTO members could "find a pragmatic compromise on the IP waiver" that would ensure equitable access to vaccines, while preserving incentives for research and innovation. An EU official described "intense talks" with South Africa about how to boost the availability of vaccines to developing countries, potentially breaking the deadlock.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 01:51 IST
U.S. urges all WTO members to support intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

The White House on Thursday called on all World Trade Organization members to support an intellectual property waiver for COVID-19 vaccines.

"We ... need every WTO member to step up as well and support an intellectual property waiver, and every company must act ambitiously and urgently to expand manufacturing now," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters. A year after South Africa and India introduced a proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on COVID-19 vaccines and therapies at the WTO, negotiations have failed to make any progress.

More than 100 countries backing the waiver say it will help save lives by allowing developing countries to produce COVID-19 vaccines, but the European Union and several countries, including Switzerland, remain opposed. U.S. President Joe Biden reversed the previous U.S. position to back the proposal in May, but a breakthrough has so far failed to materialize.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala last week conceded the formal negotiations about a temporary waiver were "stuck," but said she believed informal talks were intensifying. Okonjo-Iweala told a Washington think tank she believed that WTO members could "find a pragmatic compromise on the IP waiver" that would ensure equitable access to vaccines, while preserving incentives for research and innovation.

An EU official described "intense talks" with South Africa about how to boost the availability of vaccines to developing countries, potentially breaking the deadlock. The WTO wants to reach an agreement on the global response to the pandemic at its ministerial conference in Geneva from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021