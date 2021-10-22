BOE chief economist sees UK inflation close to five per cent - FT

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill sees UK inflation close to or above five per cent in the coming months, he said in an interview to Financial Times.

"I would not be shocked — let's put it that way — if we see an inflation print close to or above 5 per cent [in the months ahead]. And that’s a very uncomfortable place for a central bank with an inflation target of 2 per cent to be," Pill told the newspaper.

Also Read: UK jobs hit record high as Bank of England mulls first rate hike

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)