Left Menu

BoE chief economist says UK inflation could top 5% -FT

The Bank of England's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a "live" one at its early November meeting, the Financial Times reported. Pill told the newspaper in an interview published on Thursday that the decision facing the Monetary Policy Committee was "finely balanced" and added: "I think November is live." “I would not be shocked — let’s put it that way — if we see an inflation print close to or above 5% (in the months ahead).

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 02:31 IST
BoE chief economist says UK inflation could top 5% -FT

The Bank of England's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates was a "live" one at its early November meeting, the Financial Times reported.

Pill told the newspaper in an interview published on Thursday that the decision facing the Monetary Policy Committee was "finely balanced" and added: "I think November is live." “I would not be shocked — let’s put it that way — if we see an inflation print close to or above 5% (in the months ahead). And that’s a very uncomfortable place for a central bank with an inflation target of 2% to be,” he said.

Financial markets have priced in a 15-basis-point rate hike by the BoE on Nov. 4, which would make it the first of the world's biggest central banks to raise borrowing costs since the COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020. The BoE has previously said inflation is likely to go above 4% and since it made that forecast, energy prices have risen further. Furthermore, Britain's economy is close to regaining its pre-pandemic size, although the pace of its recovery has slowed.

"The big picture is, I think, there are reasons that we don't need the emergency settings of policy that we saw after the intensification of the pandemic," Pill told the FT. But the newspaper quoted him as suggesting that rates would not need to move much higher than their pre-pandemic level of 0.75%.

"We do not see, given the transitory nature of what we're seeing in inflation in our base case, a need to go to a restrictive (policy) stance," he said. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey also said on Sunday that the rise in inflation was still likely to prove transitory but that the British central bank would have to act to contain the risks.

Pill told the FT he did not see wage rises at the moment that were threatening to cause inflationary concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021