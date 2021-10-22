Left Menu

FACTBOX-Fed Chair Powell may need to sell millions in bonds under new rules

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may need to sell as much as $3 million in bonds to comply with new rules issued by the U.S. central bank on Thursday, a review of his financial disclosures shows. Powell appears to be the only Fed governor with holdings subject to divestment under the new policy, issued after a weeks-long review following revelations that some Fed policymakers had engaged in active securities trading last year even as the central bank was taking aggressive actions in financial markets.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 03:52 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 03:52 IST
FACTBOX-Fed Chair Powell may need to sell millions in bonds under new rules

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell may need to sell as much as $3 million in bonds to comply with new rules issued by the U.S. central bank on Thursday, a review of his financial disclosures shows.

Powell appears to be the only Fed governor with holdings subject to divestment under the new policy, issued after a weeks-long review following revelations that some Fed policymakers had engaged in active securities trading last year even as the central bank was taking aggressive actions in financial markets. In his government ethics filings for 2020, Powell reported total financial assets valued at as much as $98 million.

Among those were $1.25 million to $3 million in municipal bonds held by his family trusts. Rules issued on Thursday prohibit Fed policymakers from owning such securities. Holders will be required to divest, a Fed official said.

No other Fed governors reported holdings that appear to be subject to mandated divestment. Asked about his holdings at a news conference last month, Powell said that munis had always been "thought to be a pretty safe place for a Fed person to invest because as you know the lore was that the Fed would never buy municipal securities."

But after the pandemic hit the Fed began buying large swathes of the financial markets to keep from seizing up, including munis and corporate bonds. It is unclear how long it will be before the new rules take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021