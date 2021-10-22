Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-BOJ discussing phasing out pandemic support as economy reopens - sources

Banks tapped 24.2 trillion yen in a market operation in September, more than double the amount in June, but their lending has continued to slow, raising concerns they were tapping the scheme mainly to get the interest reward rather than lend the money on to companies. There is no guarantee the BOJ can smoothly phase out the programme.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 04:27 IST
EXCLUSIVE-BOJ discussing phasing out pandemic support as economy reopens - sources

The Bank of Japan is discussing phasing out a COVID-19 loan programme if infections in the country continue to dwindle, sources told Reuters, potentially setting the bank up to exit a key crisis-mode policy sooner than investors expect.

Markets have been anticipating a third extension of the scheme, set to expire in March. Policymakers have not reached a consensus as discussions are preliminary, said three people familiar with the central bank's thinking, and a decision is unlikely before December. But with corporate funding strains easing, infections falling sharply and the world's third-biggest economy reopening, some policymakers are contemplating ending the emergency programme in March, the sources said.

There is also a concern that banks are using the scheme to reap a reward on tapping in, rather than passing on the cash to companies, the sources said. This reflects a growing concern over side-effects of paying financial institutions 0.1% interest to tap the programme, without close scrutiny into whether the money is going, as targeted, to smaller firms in need of cash.

"Excluding some sectors, corporate funding conditions have generally improved and the need for immediate liquidity support is fading," one source said. "What was intended as an emergency measure cannot last forever." Ending the programme would defy market expectations, given a string of comments from policymakers stressing that the bank's focus would remain on healing the wounds of the pandemic.

The move would put the BOJ more in line with other big central banks in heading for an exit from crisis-mode policies, as economies emerge from the pandemic-induced doldrums. Even if the emergency programme is terminated, the BOJ will continue to support the economy with massive money printing and a pledge to keep long-term borrowing costs capped at zero.

NO RUSH The BOJ created the loan scheme at the peak of a pandemic-driven market rout in May 2020 to channel money through financial institutions to cash-strapped smaller firms. The deadline has been extended twice as slow vaccinations and rising infections forced Japan to maintain curbs on economic activity.

With bank lending growth slowing and many firms sitting on huge piles of cash after weathering an initial cash crunch, some policymakers see scope to end the programme, the sources said. Japanese companies held liquid assets worth 20% of sales in the three months to June, up from 15% before the pandemic hit, government data show.

The scheme lent 78 trillion yen ($680 billion) through last month. Banks tapped 24.2 trillion yen in a market operation in September, more than double the amount in June, but their lending has continued to slow, raising concerns they were tapping the scheme mainly to get the interest reward rather than lend the money on to companies.

There is no guarantee the BOJ can smoothly phase out the programme. The nine-member board is split between those who favour ending the programme and those who see merit in keeping it in place longer as a precaution. BOJ board member Asahi Noguchi, an advocate of aggressive easing, said this month the BOJ "may have no choice" but to extend the programme unless it becomes clear economic activity will return to pre-COVID levels.

Political considerations also complicate the outlook. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has pledged to compile another spending package to cushion the pandemic's blow and focus on distributing more wealth to low-income households.

Ending a pandemic-relief loan programme could raise eyebrows among politicians when the government continues to focus on dealing with the hit from the health crisis. "There's no rush in deciding," a second source said on the fate of the programme, adding that "many factors" need to be considered in reaching a conclusion. ($1 = 114.0100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
3
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global
4
Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

Google announces new hub for creators to learn, grow and get inspired

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021