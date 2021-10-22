Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 22

Headlines - BoE chief economist warns UK inflation likely to hit 5% https://on.ft.com/3psdBn8 - UK launches review of 'buy now pay later' market https://on.ft.com/2Zczcp4 - SFO withheld 'potentially embarrassing' evidence in Unaoil bribery probe, court hears https://on.ft.com/3jrzAqp Overview - UK inflation is likely to rise "close to or even slightly above 5 per cent" early next year, the Bank of England's new chief economist has warned, as he said the central bank would have a "live" decision on whether to raise interest rates at its November meeting.

- UK inflation is likely to rise "close to or even slightly above 5 per cent" early next year, the Bank of England's new chief economist has warned, as he said the central bank would have a "live" decision on whether to raise interest rates at its November meeting. - The largest "buy now, pay later" consumer credit providers face regulation in the UK after the government opened a long-awaited consultation into the fast-growing market reflecting concerns about the risks to consumers.

- The UK Serious Fraud Office deliberately withheld "potentially embarrassing" evidence about the conduct of senior executives during an investigation into bribery at oil and gas consultancy Unaoil, the Criminal Court of Appeal heard on Thursday. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

