Commemorating 125 years of the epic composition Atmasiddhi Shastra - Magnum Opus by India's great saint Shrimad Rajchandraji

Yearlong celebrations to culminate with Global launch of a contemporary English commentary on the spiritual masterpiece.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the late 19th century, Shrimad Rajchandraji, a divine seer, spiritual revolutionary and remarkable poet-philosopher scaled extraordinary spiritual heights and demystified the path to self-discovery. Shrimad Rajchandraji, who was also the spiritual mentor of Mahatma Gandhiji, laid the foundations of spirituality for a new era through His powerful writings. In a short span of 33 years, He paved the passage to complete purity, and gifted the world an invaluable inheritance for the future.

Precisely 125 years ago, on the day of Aso Vad Ekam according to the Hindu calendar, in Nadiad, Gujarat, the crown jewel of His philosophical literature, the 142-verse poetic masterpiece –Atmasiddhi Shastra was composed. Penned by Shrimad Rajchandraji in a single sitting of about one and a half hours, when He was merely 28 years old, the treatise is a staggering accomplishment, featuring the crux of all spiritual knowledge and sacred scriptures. The treatise is the heart of the path, an encyclopedia of spirituality, and the nucleus of all scriptures. This philosophical magnum opus deals with topics like the existence of soul, its eternal nature, its acquisition of karmic bondage, the consequences of bondage, liberation from bondage and the path of attaining liberation. The philosophy contained in this composition is so profound that Shrimad Rajchandraji Himself had shared that a commentary of 14,200 shlokas can be written on these 142 verses.

This year, to mark the 125th Anniversary of this monumental epic, ardent devotee of Shrimad Rajchandraji, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji, spiritual visionary, acclaimed author, and founder of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission Dharampur – decoded the magnum opus Atmasiddhi Shastra through a nine-month journey of illuminating discourses in English. Culminating the iconic anniversary celebrations, Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji has also authored a contemporary commentary in English titled 'Atmasiddhi Shastra: Six Spiritual Truths of the Soul', to make its essence accessible and applicable for diverse people worldwide. The book is a step-by-step guide, leading the reader through a universal and indisputable path to self-discovery. Simplified in a lucid format, this book makes one challenge their deepest beliefs and weaves answers to life's most existential questions.

Atmasiddhi Shastra is a true symbol of Shrimad Rajchandraji's deep inner purity and its 125th Anniversary is an opportunity for eager minds across the world to explore, experiment and experience their highest potential by unlocking this purity.

For media related queries, email publicrelations@srmd.org or contact +91 8369467223 or +91 9920304047.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1249409/HarperCollins_Publishers_India_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)