PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 10:31 IST
Rupee rises 8 paise to 74.79 against US dollar in early trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
The Indian rupee appreciated 8 paise to 74.79 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday, tracking a positive trend in domestic equities.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 74.82 against the dollar, then edged higher to 74.79, registering a rise of 8 paise over its previous close.

The rupee on Thursday ended on a flat note at 74.87 against the US dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, BSE Sensex was trading 434.43 points or 0.71 percent higher at 61,357.93, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 105.95 points or 0.58 percent to 18,284.05.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05 percent to 93.72.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth Rs 2,818.90 crore, as per exchange data.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.54 percent to USD 84.15 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

