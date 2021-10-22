Bitcoin returns to $1T asset as bitcoin price blasts to $55K

Bitcoin rallied in the first week of October to claim a spot around the $55,000 mark, making it the first time it hit the $1T zone since May.

This year has been characterized with Ups and Downs for the crypto market leader and, subsequently, altcoins, and the high hopes that followed from 2020 seemed fast diminishing. Before we look at the current market trend, let's see some of the fundamental factors in bitcoin's price history that caused the first rallying to $1T in early 2021.

Heavy accumulation

Hodling data from various sites, including Glassnode and Redot, showed that the percentage of Bitcoin that didn't change hands in 2020 was at an all-time high, sitting at around 61%. This showed that many people believed Bitcoin was supposed to be worth more than it was; hence they Hodled it. This trend started in 2020 and spilled over to 2021. The number of retail investors and institutions also increased in the same period. History has shown us that bull runs are often preceded by an increase in accumulation, and this case wasn't an exception.

Huge institutional buying

Similar to a pattern we see now, there was increased institutional buying of Bitcoin last year. Since Bitcoin is poised as a hedge against inflation, it was expected that with the massive government spendings to curb the coronavirus, big institutions would want to keep their investments safe. Bitcoin is a safe option.

Favorable technical structure

The futures chart showed that despite the hype, Bitcoin was not overbought. Coupled with micro-indicators and technical structures, it was almost glaring that Bitcoin was ripe for a rally. Exchanges such as BitMex, Binance, and Redot.com, which offer leverage trading, provided buyers with the chance to borrow funds. Some of those buyers used up to 100x leverage for their trades. The conviction was that strong.

Why are we looking at the causes of the last run-off to $55,000?

Why is this important?

The price of a bitcoin crossed the $55,000 mark for the first time since May despite selloffs due to three fundamental reasons

environmental concern

Many altcoins with better use cases, and finally, China's ultimate ban on crypto mining activities.

All the causes mentioned above that accounted for the selloff seem a thing of the past now. Knowing fully well that all the factors responsible for the 2020 Bitcoin rally are present now, you probably will raise your price target for Bitcoin. Add to that the historical fact that Bitcoin rallies well during the fourth quarter of the year, and we may well be seeing the BTC Bitcoin price rally to $65,000 by January 2022.

Bitcoin fully cancels out the China mining rout.

China's Bitcoin ban took the world by surprise, and it was one of those times where we imagine Satoshi Nakamoto cringing from the anonymous world.

Environmental issues related to mining were the claimed reason why Chinese regulators banned cryptocurrency activities, but looking beyond the surface, we see the fear every world government is now faced with; cryptocurrencies could decentralize the control of the financial and monetary systems from the government.

No government wants to relish control. Not even the Federal Reserve. The moment you realize that the financial inclusion and decentralization cryptocurrencies bring reduces government role in finance to the barest minimum, you'll see why the ban was made.

Although this is not the first time China has banned Bitcoin, the fear this time was that the ban was very detailed, and it included a clampdown on Bitcoin mining activities.

China was the world's biggest bitcoin mining center, with almost half of the world's mining coming from there. The main reason for this is China's cheap electricity costs and the ease of getting computer hardware. The ban brought the price of BTC down by 9%, with other cryptocurrencies also known to mirror the direction of Bitcoin down. Though China would lose roughly $6billion from the miners' tax, it seems content with the opportunity cost for sovereignty.

Less than two weeks from China's ban, Bitcoin, against all odds, hit the $55,000 mark.

Trading View's BTC/USD chart saw the cryptocurrency hit past the targeted bitcoin price of USD 53,000, which it briefly hit in September before a massive reversal.

Despite various calls for Bitcoin's value to hit $57,000, the futures market dazzled in line with aggressive volatility. The CME Groups Futures, which were a massive $400 above their spot prices, were caught unawares in the sudden breakout. This singular breakout act removes all traces of China's mining ban In Bitcoin. Long-term traders who are bullish on Bitcoin can now be sure their Bitcoin price range is achievable.

The future of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

Banning Bitcoin is a fools' errand. Its decentralized, peer-to-peer nature means if it is restricted in one area and accepted in another, the human and capital resources change hands.

If it didn't show the potential of fulfilling its promise as a store of value or a means of exchange, it would not cause most governments the headache it currently causes.

Most of the mining activities are touted to go to Europe and Texas, and that move will most likely show us new bitcoin mining methods using clean energy. Bitcoin will most likely be like the dollar to cryptocurrency.

With new tokens being released, cryptocurrency is moving away from a means of exchange to being the foundation and functional components for the goods and services in the next-generation internet widely called Web3.

The Web3 would have an ecosystem under it, and currently, Ethereum, Solana, and a few other projects are showing us a glimpse of what it would look like. The Web3 would rely on smart contracts to execute and validate trades and payments.

Just like the introduction of the internet in the late '90 displaced every known field to man, the Web3 would transform world governance and the way we know it.

Before that, let's take a good seat and enjoy the effects of volatility in our crypto trading while we wait for when Bitcoin price will cross the $2Trillion valuation.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)