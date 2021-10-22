APEC finance ministers agree to step up vaccine efforts
Finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific trade group APEC met on Friday and agreed to step up efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, and support global vaccine sharing, the host nation New Zealand said in a statement.
New Zealand's Minister of Finance and Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson chaired the virtual APEC Finance Ministers' meeting from Wellington. The meeting was closed to the media.
The ministers also agreed to use all available policy tools to address COVID-19 and said they would maintain macroeconomic and financial stability and refrain from competitive exchange rate devaluations.
