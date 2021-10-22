Tanla announces Second Quarter 21-22 Results

Left Menu

Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter two of FY'21-22.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-10-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 11:43 IST
Tanla . Image Credit: ANI
Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the quarter two of FY'21-22. Key Metrics: Second Quarter

Revenue increased by 44% year-over-year to Rs8,416 million. Gross profit increased by 71% year-over-year to Rs2,302 million. Gross margin % at 27.4% and improved by 440 basis points year-over-year.

EBITDA increased by 83% year-over-year to Rs1,787 million. EBITDA % at 21.2 % and improved by 452 basis points year-over-year. Profit after tax increased by 67% year-over-year to Rs1,362 million.

Earnings per share increased by 72% to Rs10.04. Free cash flow at Rs2,217 million and Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs8,457 million

Key Metrics: Half Yearly Revenue increased by 41% year-over-year to Rs14,680 million.

Gross profit increased by 68% year-over-year to Rs4,037 million. Gross margin % at 27.5% and improved by 443 basis points year-over-year. EBITDA increased by 82% year-over-year to Rs3,132 million. EBITDA % at 21.3% and improved by 473 basis points year-over-year.

Profit after tax increased by 50% year-over-year to Rs2,407 million. Earnings per share increased by 61% to Rs17.71.

Free cash flow at Rs3,502 million. Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "Our stellar performance was contributed by higher wallet share from existing customers and additional market share expansion from newer clients."

Significant events during the quarter Gartner recognizes Tanla In the latest CPaaS market guide as a key global solution provider in the Developer market. Only Asian Company to be recognized under Developer category.

We celebrated the first anniversary of commercial launch of Trubloq, world's first and largest block-chain use case and increased our market share to 63%. We closed two significant partnerships on Wisely platform, which will be announced during the quarter.

The customer base has expanded with addition of 87 new customers. Revenues from >Rs10Mn+ customers grew by 46% year-over-year. We hired 111 employees during the quarter. To date, 91% of employees have received first dose of vaccination. Our senior leadership team are back to office, and we plan to bring rest of employees back in a phased manner.

Appointed PwC as our consultants to advise us on our ESG aspirations & roadmap. Under Social of ESG, Tanla Foundation signed an MoU with Education Dept, Govt of Telangana for PILLARS (Project for Improvement of Learning Levels through Academic support for Rural Schools). Completed buyback of equity shares. Total of 705,677 shares were bought back at an average price of Rs 907 per equity share. Rs 801 million was incurred towards buyback, out of which, Rs 649.8 million was returned to shareholders, Rs 151 million was paid as buyback tax@ 23.36% on distributed amount and Rs 16 million was paid towards transaction cost. The buyback was closed on September 06, 2021.

Final dividend was approved by the shareholders in the annual general meeting, and we have completed the payouts. Invitation to conference:

Tanla will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results. Conference call details:

The conference call will begin at 4.00 PM IST on October 22, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing +91 22 6280 1141 / +91 22 7115 8042, or if outside India, by dialing toll free number UK 08081011573, USA 18667462133, Hong Kong 800964448, and Singapore 8001012045. The live audio webcast link will be available on the Tanla website This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

