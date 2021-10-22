Blockedge Technologies Inc. launches its 'Plug & Play' Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) Platform for Automotive and Supply Chain Markets

Left Menu

Blockedge Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its Blockchain Network Management Platform.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Blockedge Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies Ltd. announced the launch of its Blockchain Network Management Platform. IDC is expecting enterprise blockchain spending to reach $6.6B this year, but the adoption has its own share of challenges. Identifying and agreeing on the correct use case, ability to build and deploy scalable networks, integration with existing IT systems, and high-availability network maintenance are some of the blockchain adoption challenges faced by the industry leaders.

Blockedge provides a simplified plug-and-play BaaS platform that stands in contrast with built-from-scratch manual solutions. The Blockedge platform entails zero-coding, facilitates the generation of iterative dApps, provides multi-cloud and multi-chain support. Powered by its UI-driven Blockedge Network Manager, the platform enables advanced automation and is set to accelerate business transformation for companies and consortiums alike. Speaking at the launch, Kumara Guru, Chief Growth Officer at Blockedge, said, "Blockchain technology, with its inherent security, trust, and transparency capabilities, enables companies to collaborate and solve shared challenges. But successful adoption depends on careful implementation. And Blockedge is well-positioned at the vanguard - assisting companies to adopt trust and accountability by design. The technology will evolve tremendously in the next couple of years, and Blockedge is fully geared to play a critical role in addressing the challenges that enterprises face."

According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, the global automotive blockchain market is projected to grow from $350M in 2020 to $5.29B by 2030 at a CAGR of 31.19%, and the global manufacturing & supply chain market is expected to grow from $253M in 2020 to $3.2B in 2026 at an impressive CAGR of 53.2%. Raghav Rao, Head of Presales at Blockedge, added, "We are known for simplifying and delivering cloud adoption, and blockchain is a natural progression for us. Our platform -- Blockedge -- is purpose-built to ensure seamless blockchain adoption with zero-coding efforts. With our vast cloud expertise, we are the one-stop shop to explore and deploy multi-cloud and multi-chain networks, and excited to launch the platform for our customers, to abridge the trust gap over business transactions."

