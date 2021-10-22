Invest India elected as President of World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies

Invest India has been unanimously elected as the President of the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) for 2021-2023, officials said.

Invest India is the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency that helps investors looking for investment opportunities and options in India.‎ ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi's untiring efforts at building institutions of excellence has led to Invest India achieving this seminal honour, and it underlines the absolute faith and trust of the global community in India,'' an official said.

India has made consistent efforts at implementing pioneering economic reforms welcoming business, which resulted in Invest India currently facilitating more than USD 155 billion in indicative investment potentially creating over 3 million jobs.

''Invest India's WAIPA presidency is a global acknowledgement of these exceptional efforts,'' he said.

Invest India, a young startup within the Government of India is now globally acknowledged as the gold standard among global investment promotion agencies (IPAs). WAIPA's Steering Committee for 2021-23 includes the President, two Vice Presidents - Egypt and Switzerland, and nine Regional Directors, Brazil, South Korea, Finland, Kuwait, Costa Rica, Cyprus, Azerbaijan, Ghana, and Samoa.

Past presidents include Sweden, Brazil, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). WAIPA is the primary nodal global agency for Investment Promotion Agencies, representing 105 countries, and is a premier global platform for investment and trade.

Established in 1995 under the auspices of the UNCTAD to promote the role of Investment Promotion Agencies, IPAs, in enhancing economic development and FDI. Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, WAIPA council members are United Nations organisations, including the UNCTAD, WTO, ILO, UNIDO, the World Bank, the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the OECD and the International Economic Development Council (IEDC).

