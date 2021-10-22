Left Menu

Lupin ropes in Hrithik Roshan for ayurvedic energy supplement brand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 12:31 IST
Lupin ropes in Hrithik Roshan for ayurvedic energy supplement brand
Hrithik Roshan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday said its consumer healthcare business has roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan for one of its ayurvedic energy supplement brands. The Mumbai-based company has brought in the actor as brand ambassador for LupinLife's Be One brand.

''Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan - a proponent of healthy living and active lifestyle, Be One is specifically designed to combat fatigue and help restore an adults' energy reserve,'' Lupin President India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021