Lupin ropes in Hrithik Roshan for ayurvedic energy supplement brand

Drugmaker Lupin on Friday said its consumer healthcare business has roped in Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan for one of its ayurvedic energy supplement brands. The Mumbai-based company has brought in the actor as brand ambassador for LupinLife's Be One brand.

''Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan - a proponent of healthy living and active lifestyle, Be One is specifically designed to combat fatigue and help restore an adults' energy reserve,'' Lupin President India Region Formulations Rajeev Sibal said in a statement.

