Left Menu

Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired USD 83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.Evergrande Groups struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan USD 310 billion of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 22-10-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 13:06 IST
Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment
  • Country:
  • China

A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired USD 83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.

Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan (USD 310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.

Evergrande wired money on Friday to a Citigroup account for a bond payment that was due September 23, the Securities Times reported, citing unidentified sources.

Evergrande missed payments in late September and early October to investors in US dollar-denominated bonds issued abroad. The company said Wednesday a 30-day grace period to make those payments before it would be declared in default had yet to expire.

The ruling Communist Party is pressing companies to reduce debt levels it considers dangerously high.

Economists say Beijing can prevent a credit crunch if Evergrande defaults on debts to Chinese banks and bondholders but wants to avoid appearing to arrange a bailout while it tries to force other companies to reduce reliance on debt.

The slowdown in construction helped to depress China's economic growth an unexpectedly low 4.9 per cent over a year earlier in the three months ending in September. Forecasters expect growth to decelerate further if the financing curbs stay in place.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global
4
New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

New focus time feature in Google Calendar auto-declines conflicting events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021