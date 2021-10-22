New age startup lets the festive spirit embrace you with fun and frolic, safely and conveniently amidst the pandemic

Convenience Retail Brand ''The New Shop'' rushes to help local mehndi artists in the face of covid-related lockdowns in markets on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

NEW DELHI, Oct. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mehndi holds a lot of cultural significance in Indian traditions. Be it weddings, Karva Chauth or any other occasion, mehndi is adorned by women in times of happiness and festivity. Local mehndi artists have been stiving hard for recovering their business since the COVID-19 lockdown. With markets still juggling with limited working hours, crowd restrictions and other covid-related regulations, small mehndi artisans are eventually losing on their business, as local shops have not been functional and no longer provide them space.

Needless of the facts, The New Shop has enthusiastically undertaken an innovative social initiative to keep up with the continuity of Indian culture and traditions. ''In order to make this conventional trend of henna application more exciting, and fun-filled, we are exhilarated to announce that The New Shop is all set to open its doors to provide all necessary provisions to local mehndi artists at all our store locations from the 22nd to 24th of October 2021, on the special occasion of Karva Chauth,'' says Aastha Almast, Co-founder of the New Shop. The New Shop being a convenience retail brand truly lives up to its name. Aastha adds, ''We are super-thrilled to create this opportunity helping women access fully vaccinated mehndi artists in a clean, safe and comfortable environment with ease of being near their homes. This is a hassle-free objective where you can avoid overcrowding and hanging on to long serpentine queues for hours while ensuring satisfactory earnings for local mehndi / henna artists.'' Furthermore, The New Shop stores are completely in compliance with the current COVID-19 protocols. Our set up is well-organized and planned offering a 24×7 availability where women can pre-book their slots and step right into The New Shop store nearest to their location. We look forward to serve you at our locations in Delhi NCR- Rohini, Ashok Vihar, Paharganj, Shahdara, Chittaranjan Park, East of Kailash, Madhu Vihar, Mukherjee Nagar, Neb Sarai, Ramesh Nagar, Chhatarpur, Kamla Nagar, South Moti Bagh, Subhash Nagar, and Faridabad.

Henna is in vogue these days with much experimentation and creativity happening on ways of its application. The New Shop store offers you this stupendous opportunity at regulated and standardized prices. To add on, for an astounding and enthralling in-store experience and to make every moment special for you, we are also handing out offers at The New Shop café for women to relish their time and get pampered during their mehndi application. The New Shop is India's only smart and fastest-growing 24×7×365 days convenience store and instant hyperlocal delivery retail network for your daily needs. We serve every need of the customer anywhere, anytime and with anything in the most organized, efficient and cost-effective manner.

Register now at the nearest The New Shop store and connect with us by calling on our toll free# 1800 5725 274. For more details you can mail us at info@thenewshop.in About The New Shop Founded in 2019, The New Shop is India's fastest growing 24×7 convenience retail-tech startup with omni-channel presence. The New Shop is located in residential areas and mass transit hubs; and provides 15-30 mins hyperlocal deliveries for serving everyday need products such as food and beverages, personal, home care, pet care, baby care, grocery staples, confectionery, OTC, ready to eat, paan products and gadgets, delicious cafe food and beverages and bakery products. The New Shop's vision is to become the convenience store within every Indian's walking distance and e-delivering to doorstep within 15 mins. The company currently has 45 stores in Delhi NCR and opening 10-15 stores per month. The company will have 100+ stores by March 2022 and targets to have 1000+ stores by 2025.

OUR STORE LOCATIONS: Where we serve: Mehndi walas will be available at the following locations: Ashok Vihar C-117, Ashok Vihar Phase 2, New Delhi-110052 East of Kailash C 39, C Block, Kailash Hills East of Kailash, New Delhi - 110065, India Satya Niketan 283, Moti Bagh II, Satya Niketan, South Moti Bagh, New Delhi - 110021, India Chhatarpur D – 8/12, Shop, No.3, 100 Feet Rd, Dr Ambedkar Colony, Chhatarpur, New Delhi - 110074, India CR Park K1/12, CR Park Main Rd, Block K 1, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi - 110019, India Paharganj 1575-80, Main Bazar Road, Paharganj, New Delhi -110055, India Sector-14, Faridabad SCF 143 Sector 14 HUDA Market, Faridabad, Haryana-121007 Durgapuri, Shahdara C-10/28, Upper Ground Floor, Kabir Nagar, Shahdara, New Delhi, Delhi- 110094 Shakti Nagar 7329, Prem Nagar, Main GT Road, Kamla Nagar, Near Shakti Nagar Chowk, Delhi-110007 Neb Sarai Shop No 1, Ground Floor, A-1/3, Freedom Fighter Enclave, IGNOU Main Road, Neb Sarai, Delhi-110068 Madhu Vihar F-32, Ground Floor, Madhu Vihar, Delhi-110092, India Mukherjee Nagar 1049, Ground Floor, Near Bank of India, Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi-110009, India Omaxe World Street, Faridabad SCO 113(Ground & Basement), Omaxe World Street, Sector 79, Faridabad, Haryana - 121004 Ramesh Nagar 6B/5, Single Story Ramesh Nagar, Delhi-110015, India Rohini Sector 16 E-5/32, GF, Sector -16, Rohini, Delhi-110089 Subhash Nagar 5/17, Ground Floor, Subhash Nagar, New Delhi-110027

