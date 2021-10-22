Left Menu

Rakuten Medical collaborates with Karkinos Healthcare to expand reach of novel cancer care in India

22-10-2021
Rakuten Medical collaborates with Karkinos Healthcare to expand reach of novel cancer care in India
Global clinical stage biotechnology firm Rakuten Medical Inc on Friday said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, including a minority stake acquisition, to expand the reach of novel cancer care in India.

This strategic collaboration with Karkinos Healthcare, an oncology focussed health care platform, will enable continued innovation with the goal of transforming cancer care in India and abroad, the company said in a statement.

''We believe this partnership will open up more opportunities for cancer patients in the Indian market, help Rakuten Medical further develop and commercialise our treatment based on our Illuminox platform, and ultimately deliver on our mission to bring this technology to as many patients as possible,'' Rakuten Medical, Inc CEO Mickey Mikitani said.

Rakuten Medical's first pipeline drug developed on its Illuminox platform, 'ASP-1929', has received approval from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, and is currently the subject of a global phase 3 clinical trial for recurrent head and neck cancer, the company said.

Karkinos Healthcare CEO Venkataramanan R said the collaboration will allow the company to introduce Rakuten Medical's breakthrough therapies and vital support structure for cancer patients in India.

''We at Karkinos believe platforms like Rakuten Medical's Illuminox platform can revolutionise cancer care in the country and beyond,'' he added.

Investors in Karkinos Healthcare include the Tata Group and industry leaders, including Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Ronnie Screwvala and Bhavish Aggarwal among others, the statement said.

