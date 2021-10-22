Left Menu

Sterling dips after retail sales miss forecasts

The BoE's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates would be a "live" one at its Nov. 4 meeting, the Financial Times reported. Sterling has risen - although not markedly - as traders in recent weeks rushed to price in tighter monetary policy, including an initial 0.15 basis points hike next month.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2021 14:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:01 IST
The British pound dipped slightly on Friday after weaker-than-expected retail sales numbers but remained close to recent highs after recent survey data and policymaker comments underlined the threat of further inflationary pressure. British sales volumes dropped by 0.2% in September, official figures showed on Friday, bucking economists' expectations in a Reuters poll for a monthly rise of 0.5%.

That miss coincided with more signs of rising inflation. A record proportion of the British public thinks inflation will accelerate over the next 12 months, according to data that could further heighten anticipation that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as soon as next month.

Some 48% of people surveyed this month by consumer research firm GfK expected prices to increase more rapidly over the next 12 months, up from 34% in September. The BoE's new chief economist, Huw Pill, said inflation in Britain could surpass a "very uncomfortable" 5% and the question of whether to raise interest rates would be a "live" one at its Nov. 4 meeting, the Financial Times reported.

Sterling has risen - although not markedly - as traders in recent weeks rushed to price in tighter monetary policy, including an initial 0.15 basis points hike next month. Investors say that makes the pound vulnerable should the BoE disappoint expectations, or if the rate increases slow economic momentum just as supply chain disruptions and rising COVID-19 infection rates rattle confidence.

By 0810 GMT, sterling was down 0.1% at $1.378, below a one-month high of $1.3834 reached on Tuesday. Against the euro, the pound traded 0.2% lower at 84.49 pence, still close to levels last seen in February 2020 before the pandemic sparked widespread selling of sterling.

"One argument is that (the BoE) waiting until December would provide time to assess the labor market following the end of the furlough scheme. Weak data like today's could also sway some to hold off," said MUFG analyst Derek Halpenny. "We'll stick with November for now but the important point to make here is that the pricing in the market on BoE rate hike action going forward is still excessive and we believe incoming data will adjust lower those expectations, even if the BoE does go by 15bps on 4th November. That, in our view, leaves the pound vulnerable to a correction lower."

