Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to Rs 225 crore

Yes, Bank on Friday reported a 74 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 225 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from Rs 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans declined to 14.9 percent of gross advances as of September 30. The same stood at 16.9 percent in the year-ago period.

However, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 5.55 percent in the quarter under review from 4.71 percent a year ago.

The bank has made prudent provisioning of Rs 336 crore on a single telecom exposure in the latest quarter.

