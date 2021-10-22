Left Menu

Yes Bank Q2 profit jumps 74% to Rs 225 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Yes, Bank on Friday reported a 74 percent increase in standalone net profit to Rs 225 crore for the second quarter ended September.

The private sector lender had earned a profit of Rs 129 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Total income slipped to Rs 5,430.30 crore during the July-September period from Rs 5,842.81 crore in the same quarter last year, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Gross bad loans declined to 14.9 percent of gross advances as of September 30. The same stood at 16.9 percent in the year-ago period.

However, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) or bad loans rose to 5.55 percent in the quarter under review from 4.71 percent a year ago.

The bank has made prudent provisioning of Rs 336 crore on a single telecom exposure in the latest quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

