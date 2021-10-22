Left Menu

Realty firm Elan Group awards Rs 62.15 cr construction contract to BL Kashyap and Sons

With an exemplary track record of delivering several large-scale projects, BL Kashyap Sons has set a benchmark in the construction space, said Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2021 15:16 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 15:16 IST
Realty firm Elan Group awards Rs 62.15 cr construction contract to BL Kashyap and Sons
  • Country:
  • India

Realty firm Elan Group on Friday said it has awarded a contract worth Rs 62.15 crore to BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd for construction of its retail project in Gurugram.

The project 'Elan Paradise' is a luxury retail project spread over an area of 3.35 acres, the company said in a statement.

It consists of high-end retail, food court, multiplex and terrace restaurant spaces. The construction is likely to be completed by 2024.

''We have tied-up with BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd for our recently launched offering-Elan Paradise. The project has been conceptualized with a vision to offer a unique retail experience to our patrons. With an exemplary track record of delivering several large-scale projects, BL Kashyap & Sons has set a benchmark in the construction space,” said Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group. This strategically-located project will indeed be a paradise for shoppers by amalgamating convenience, aesthetics and a curated experience, said Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

The construction firm BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd, a publicly listed company, is delivering over 10 million square feet of projects every year with more than 1,200 employees. It specialises in undertaking major industrial, residential and commercial projects and has a pan-India presence. Some of its marquee projects include The Oberoi - Gurugram, JW Marriott Aerocity - New Delhi, One Horizon Centre - Gurugram, Select Citywalk Mall - New Delhi and Pathways School - Gurugram, among others, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021