Realty firm Elan Group awards Rs 62.15 cr construction contract to BL Kashyap and Sons

Realty firm Elan Group on Friday said it has awarded a contract worth Rs 62.15 crore to BL Kashyap and Sons Ltd for construction of its retail project in Gurugram.

The project 'Elan Paradise' is a luxury retail project spread over an area of 3.35 acres, the company said in a statement.

It consists of high-end retail, food court, multiplex and terrace restaurant spaces. The construction is likely to be completed by 2024.

''We have tied-up with BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd for our recently launched offering-Elan Paradise. The project has been conceptualized with a vision to offer a unique retail experience to our patrons. With an exemplary track record of delivering several large-scale projects, BL Kashyap & Sons has set a benchmark in the construction space,” said Akash Kapoor, Director, Elan Group. This strategically-located project will indeed be a paradise for shoppers by amalgamating convenience, aesthetics and a curated experience, said Vineet Kashyap, Managing Director, BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd.

The construction firm BL Kashyap & Sons Ltd, a publicly listed company, is delivering over 10 million square feet of projects every year with more than 1,200 employees. It specialises in undertaking major industrial, residential and commercial projects and has a pan-India presence. Some of its marquee projects include The Oberoi - Gurugram, JW Marriott Aerocity - New Delhi, One Horizon Centre - Gurugram, Select Citywalk Mall - New Delhi and Pathways School - Gurugram, among others, the statement said.

