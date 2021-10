MUMBAI, OCT 22 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE)

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ( ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT ).

CURRENCY TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL CODE USD/INR 74.10 75.60 74.04 75.76 EUR/INR 85.59 88.50 85.52 88.68 GBP/INR 101.67 104.87 101.58 105.08 JPY/INR 64.54 66.73 64.49 66.87 CHF/INR 80.06 83.04 80.00 83.21 AUD/INR 54.91 57.12 54.86 57.24 NZD/INR 52.69 54.97 52.64 55.08 CAD/INR 59.61 61.62 59.57 61.74 SGD/INR 54.75 56.53 54.7 56.64 HKD/INR 9.47 9.79 9.46 9.81 DKK/INR 11.51 11.89 11.49 11.91 NOK/INR 8.81 9.09 8.79 9.11 SEK/INR 8.57 8.85 8.55 8.87 NOTE:- CURRENCY JPY IS CALCLATED IN 100 FOREIGN CURRENCY UNIT.

