LetsShave Launches Free Razor Trial Campaign

TRY IT BEFORE YOU BUY IT! New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Grab, Try, and feel the difference! Instead of running ads, hiring celebrities, influencers the shaving company opted to give people the feel of their products in reality by launching a trial scheme where one can get risk-free 4 Blade LetsShave Pro 4 Razor for Men and 3 Blade Evior 3 Body Razor for Women FREE! People only need to pay for the shipping, and the product will be theirs to try.

How to take advantage of this offer? Visit LetsShave's website and click the ''TRY FOR FREE” button to enjoy this offer. People only need to add the item to their cart. The moment they do so, they will notice a few special offers for them on other products running at an attractive pricing to add on. Enjoy the advantage of all of these deals because they won't last long. one will be connected to the page to pay for the shipping charges in the next step. Once done with this, one will get entitled to this exciting scheme.

Main Characteristics of LetsShave Razors: • Ergonomically engineered for ease of use, and comfortable GRIP • Wide Lubra Bar with a nourishing blend of Vitamin E, Aloe Vera, Argan Oil, and Avocado Oil to comfort the skin • Pivot-head to glide smoothly across contours of face and body • Ultra-Sharp Blades made in South Korea since 1955 • Optimum space between the blades aids in clog prevention and easy rinsing • Sold in 130 countries with 60 years of shaving expertise.

• Micro Comb Guard Bar • The rubber comb helps prepare hair for the blades, allowing for a clean, smooth shave.

• Common Docking Mechanism: LetsShave handle fits ANY LetsShave Cartridge/blade, and one can mix and match to pick their preference! What’s New? LetsShave is amongst India's most promising & growing companies. They launched India’s first V-Shaped Balls Trimmer which comes with an R-Style ultra-thin rounded blade edge and gap between the blades is 0.2mm delivering ANTI-SNAGGING technology trims like butter on balls and groin area without any pain or pulling. They released it in July 2021, and the product went out of stock in just five days of its launch. The product's feedback has been highly encouraging, and it has consistently exceeded customers' expectations. The company's objective is to provide high-quality products at reasonable costs to its consumers, ensuring that they are delighted.

About LetsShave LetsShave is an excellent shaving and trimming solution brand that uses best-in-class Korean technology at honest price for its products with a precise and smooth shave free of cuts, nicks, and redness. Since 1955, it has been meeting the grooming needs of customers in 130 countries, and its products are risk-free. LetsShave is a pioneer in razor blades, trimmers, and shave grooming. Since its inception, it has altered the grooming structure of the market by launching the world’s first 6 blade razor with a trimmer. LetsShave believes in a long-lasting relationship, commitment, and honest pricing of its products and brings to you blades that are 30% lower in cost than other leading brands.

“Our customers are our Celebrities, and they become our best partners when they try our products and spread the word about them,” says Mr. Sidharth Oberoi, Founder, and Director Of LetsShave. Customers come first at LetsShave.

LetsShave has been featured in major news publications throughout the world, attracting the attention of national and international investors such as Wipro India and Dorco Korea, both of which possess a minority stake in the company.

LetsShave is confident that once you have tried their risk-free product, you will never look back. The quality will speak for itself, not just the functionality. Witness shaving like you have never seen before and feel the difference in shaving experience and budget for yourself. LetsShave has been so confident about their products that they are excited to offer a FREE TRIAL of Pro 4 razor for men and Evior 3 Body Razor for women to everyone in India.

