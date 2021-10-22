Left Menu

SPAC tied to Trump's new social media deal extends rally

Digital World Acquisition Corp's shares surged about 60% to $71.35, with more than 3.8 million shares changing hands by 6:30 a.m. ET, compared with its 10-day moving average volume of 145,766 shares. The stock soared nearly five times in value in the previous session on the news that Digital World would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 22-10-2021 16:29 IST
SPAC tied to Trump's new social media deal extends rally
US former president Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

Shares of the blank-check firm that plans to publicly list former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media company soared again on Friday, as small-time investors talked up the stock on message boards. Digital World Acquisition Corp's shares surged about 60% to $71.35, with more than 3.8 million shares changing hands by 6:30 a.m. ET, compared with its 10-day moving average volume of 145,766 shares.

The stock soared nearly five times in value in the previous session on the news that Digital World would merge with Trump's media company to create a social media app called TRUTH Social. Data from brokerage Fidelity showed Digital World was the most traded stock on its platform on Thursday, with buy orders outnumbering sell 1.4-to-1.

Digital World was the most discussed stock on trading-focused social media site Stocktwits, a platform commonly seen as a measure of interest from retail investors. Message volumes on Stocktwits related to the SPAC were up more than 9,000%. "No matter your politics this stock will rip ... I'll start my pick up at a meager 100 shares and then add to my position on dips," a Reddit user wrote.

Hedge funds that invested in Digital World are set to make five times their investment, regulatory filings showed, while Patrick Orlando, who backed the SPAC is likely to see a $420 million windfall from the surge in shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality; Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago and more

Science News Roundup: Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lockdown; WHO says it continues to assess Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne readies to exit world's longest COVID-19 lock...

 Global
3
KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Solution

KPIT and ZF Form Development Cooperation for Industry-Leading Middleware Sol...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S. Open; Motor racing-F1 reserve Hulkenberg to test with McLaren's IndyCar team and more

Sports News Roundup: WTA roundup: Aryna Sabalenka wins first match since U.S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021